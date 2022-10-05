Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal returns to training after 7 months out

“Today was a good day,” tweeted out Real Sociedad from their account to end their interactions, accompanied by a smiling picture of Mikel Oyarzabal. He was the motive for that positivity, after he returned to training on Tuesday, following seven months out.

The Real Sociedad captain has been absent since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in March. He joined in with several exercises with the team, although he is expected to work individually for most of the coming weeks.

Oyarzabal is set to be put through a tailored preseason to build up his fitness and get him back to full strength so that he can return to action as soon as possible.

While the important and most prominent issue is his full recovery, no doubt Oyarzabal will have half an eye on the World Cup. Before his injury, he was a crucial part of Luis Enrique’s Spain side and he will be hoping if he can prove his fitness before the tournament, then he may get a spot on the team.

During the recent international break, Luis Enrique said that he did not want to speak about Oyarzabal – it is a case of waiting to see how he responds.