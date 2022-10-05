Real Madrid lose midfielder until after the World Cup

Real Madrid have remained relatively healthy this season, but now will have to be without one of their midfielders until after the World Cup.

Dani Ceballos picked up a tear in his calf muscle and will be out for four to five weeks, as per Marca. The injury occurred during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Osasuna, where he was withdrawn after 53 minutes having felt some discomfort.

On Wednesday the diagnosis was confirmed. With Real Madrid’s last fixture before the World Cup occurring on the ninth of November, it seems unlikely he would appear before that date.

Equally, any slim hopes he had of making the Spain squad are now over. Carlo Ancelotti currently has Thibaut Courtois injured, but otherwise has a full bill of health in his squad. In midfield, they are more than well stocked, with Eduardo Camavinga more than capable of picking up the minutes that Ceballos was playing. Ancelotti does however lose the midfielder he considers most similar to Luka Modric in style.