Predicted XIs: Luka Modric to return to strong Real Madrid line-up

Real Madrid are back in action on Wednesday night and will be keen to respond after they dropped points for the first time this season on Sunday night.

While it was marginal that Los Blancos did not win against Osasuna, Karim Benzema’s missed penalty crashing off the bar, the performance was far from perfect. They now welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Santiago Bernabeu with the chance to take a significant step towards qualification. Shakhtar are their closest challengers on four points and a victory would open up a five point gap after three matches.

Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric have overcome their injuries, returning to the squad. The Croatian midfielder is expected to start according to Marca, with the Madrid daily believing that Carlo Ancelotti will send out his strongest available line-up.

The only major absence for Ancelotti to deal with is Thibaut Courtois, who has been ruled out indefinitely with sciatica. Andriy Lunin is expected to take to the field against his compatriots. Dani Ceballos is also out.

Mundo Deportivo believe that Antonio Rudiger will start ahead of Ferland Mendy, shifting David Alaba to the left. Their prediction shows a more rotated XI, with Rodrygo Goes starting up front and Eduardo Camavinga replacing Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni respectively.

Shakhtar, having lost most of their international stars over the summer, will send out a youthful line-up, with Mykhaylo Mudryk their chief threat.