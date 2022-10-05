Marcos Llorente World Cup hopes dealt major blow after injury is confirmed

Things were looking up for Atletico Madrid last weekend following victory over Sevilla, but it has taken all of four days for that to reverse.

Los Colchoneros were beaten 2-0 by Club Brugge on Tuesday night in the Champions League and their performance will have done little to reassure fans.

Midfielder Marcos Llorente also came off in the first half after an apparent muscle injury. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the injury was significant.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Llorente has a tear in his calf muscle. The projected time out is four to five weeks, which more or less rules him out of action until at least the World Cup.

It will no doubt raise questions about his potential participation in the World Cup too. It will be a tight race against time to be fit for Llorente and even then, Luis Enrique may decide not to take someone not fully match fit. A tragic blow for club, country and player.