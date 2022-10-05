Karim Benzema and Real Madrid close to contract renewal

Real Madrid are close to tying down star striker Karim Benzema for the next two seasons.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Benzema will sign a new deal with Los Blancos until 2024, extending his current deal by a year.

It will take Benzema to the age of 36. While he is definitely part of an effort alongside Luka Modric to redefine what the elite footballer is capable of in their mid-thirties, it may perhaps be his final contract in Madrid.

Real Madrid are set to complete the agreement with Karim Benzema to extend his contract until June 2024. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid Real expect Benzema to be Ballon d’Or winner — also celebrating his incredible year with new contract. pic.twitter.com/HUT0cd0AdZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2022

Benzema has gone from strength to strength in recent years, having his best season yet last campaign. Never before has he shown the same clinical nature in front of goal nor the regularity of brilliance as he did during Real Madrid’s run to La Liga and the Champions League. It ended with 44 goals and 15 assists in just 46 matches last season. As Florentino Perez recently stated, it will likely lead to the Ballon D’Or too.