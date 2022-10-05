Julen Lopetegui dismissed as Sevilla manager after just over three seasons

Sevilla have confirmed that Julen Lopetegui has been sacked as their manager.

The Basque manager spent a little over three seasons in charge of Sevilla, reaching 170 games in charge. In total, that evened out as 89 victories, 45 draws and 36 losses. It also ranks Lopetegui as the manager to take charge of the fifth-most number of games in the club’s history.

He started his press conference by thanking those around him for three successful years.

“I am grateful to the fans, to the club, to the city, to Monchi, to everyone who has helped these three years. Very beautiful years in which we have achieved a lot.”

“Of course I am sad to leave a club I love, after so many years, but I have no negative feelings towards anyone.”

During his three full seasons, Sevilla finished in the top four and qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 1960s. He also delivered another Europa League title in his first season with Sevilla.

His final match ended in a 4-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, but at the very least, he did receive the affection of the fans. Aware that he was leaving, the crowd sang his name and applauded him off. A small grain of consolation in a stressful few months for Lopetegui.