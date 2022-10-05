Inter manager Simone Inzaghi unaware of controversial handball against Barcelona

Inter secured a crucial victory over Barcelona in their Champions League group stage match on Tuesday night, putting the Italians in control of qualification. The two will meet again next Wednesday at Camp Nou in a decisive match for the qualification of both.

For Barcelona, this was a result mired in controversy, with a goal disallowed and a penalty not given for two similar handball incidents. Xavi Hernandez told the press that he was indignant with the decision and Barcelona are set to launch a formal complaint.

Speaking to Diario AS after the match, Xavi’s opposite number Simone Inzaghi seemed to have no idea what the Catalan was on about.

“I saw Xavi before and after the match. He is a great manager and a great person. I think he was referring to situations that I have not seen… Ansu handled the ball and it was fair to disallow the goal.”

Part of the problem for Barcelona is that they will face a Nerazzurri team full of confidence next week. Inter will know that a draw would keep matters in their hands too.

“The victory gives us confidence. We needed it. We know that we that we have not achieved anything but we gave the fans a great night. I was calm in the days leading up to this because I had seen good things from the team.”

Barcelona dominated the ball, but Inter put in a stout defensive performance and were never threatened extensively by their visitors. It seems likely that Inzaghi will employ similar tactics at Camp Nou.