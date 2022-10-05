Barcelona injury crisis continues to deepen as Franck Kessie injury is announced

Barcelona continue to lament their fortune with injuries as yet another was announced. Franck Kessie’s absence deprives Xavi Hernandez of seven first team players now.

Following their damaging defeat to Inter in the Champions League, it emerged that Andreas Christensen, who was taken off during the match, would be out for around three to four weeks. He looks to be out of action for El Clasico, which occurs a week on Sunday.

Franck Kessie came on late in the match, but suffered the same fate. Mundo Deportivo confirm that Kessie is also likely to miss El Clasico. He has an adductor strain that will likely keep him out of action for two weeks. During those two weeks, he will be ruled out of matches against Celta Vigo, Inter, Real Madrid and potentially Villarreal.

He adds to the absences of Frenkie de Jong in midfield, Memphis Depay in attack, and in defence an array of problems featuring Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin and Christensen.