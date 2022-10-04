Watch the goals as Atletico Madrid are outdone by Ferran Jutgla and Club Brugge

Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid

This match had all the ingredients of an upset before it began and yet, by the end of the match, there was little to suggest it was even an upset.

Brugge came into the match on six points, leading the group ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen on three. Los Colchoneros have been a long way from scintillating throughout the season and it was definitely Brugge that came closer to that adjective in Belgium.

The home side made most of the running in the first half, with Atleti’s attacks arriving only in fits and bursts. It wasn’t intentional. Eventually, Brugge were rewarded as an excellent piece of interplay between Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla cut through the Atleti defence and opened the scoring. The most notable news from the first half for Atleti was that Marcos Llorente left the pitch injured, replaced by Angel Correa.

This team goal by Brugge against Atleti 👌 pic.twitter.com/bztITYQA7D — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2022

Kamal Sowah gives Club Brugge the lead over Atletico Madrid 🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/lajHCqsObJ — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 4, 2022

The goal from Kamal Sowah against Athletico Madrid. That was a very good run and a link play. pic.twitter.com/Jrw9IztV7m — Fireladygh (@mavisamanor5) October 4, 2022

Jutgla was then kept out by Oblak early in the second period and although Atleti began to cause more issues of their own, just past the hour mark the Catalan doubled Brugge’s lead. Picking up the ball outside the box, a give and go with Sowah, aided by Axel Witsel, allowed Jutgla to finish low into the corner beyond Oblak.

CLUB BRUGGE SCORE AGAIN! The Belgian side are up 2-0 against Atletico Madrid and are well on their way to a third consecutive #UCL group stage win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bNdMgamzSl — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 4, 2022

Brugge take a huge step towards the knockout stages for the first time ever thanks to Jutglá! pic.twitter.com/gy23UxjWuL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2022

Ferran Jutglà (1999) 🇪🇸 scores with a beautiful finish, after his assist earlier in the game to make it 2-0 vs Atleti! Jutglá gets his 13th goal contribution of the season in his 14th game 👀 pic.twitter.com/gk9CqE82Dy — The Next Wave (@_TheNextWave) October 4, 2022

As Diego Simeone threw what he had at Brugge, Antoine Griezmann came closest in a remarkable sequence of play. Matheus Cunha showed good hustle to get behind the Belgian defence and was brought down for a penalty. Griezmann thundered it off the bar and barely had the crowd calmed their celebrations before the Frenchman thumped it in, getting down the left side of the defence – only for it to be ruled offside.

Oh Grizou 🙈 Griezmann crashes the bar with the penalty then smashes home but is called offside 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZxIeWDIufa — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2022

Try as they might, Atleti knew it would not be their night from then on. Once again this year will be a struggle to make the knockouts for Atletico. They sit level with Bayer Leverkusen and Porto on three points, Brugge lead the way on nine. Just as concerning for Simeone is how inferior they looked to Brugge during spells of the match.