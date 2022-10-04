Watch: Hakan Calhanoglu arrow gives Inter the lead against Barcelona

Barcelona are in Milan to take on Inter in their crucial Champions League double-header and it looks as if they will have to do things the hard way if they want to come away with points.

Despite having much of the play and plenty of territory, the delivery has been lacking from Barcelona.

Opponents Inter have looked more dangerous on the counter and Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the only keeper to make a save, pushing an effort from Hakan Calhanoglu over the bar from distance.

It would be the Turkish midfielder who broke the deadlock in stoppage time in the first half. After Inter streamed forward on the counter again, Barcelona did not clear the cross well. Calhanoglu was set up on the edge of the box for a strike that will frustrate Xavi Hernandez greatly.

HAKAN ÇALHANOGLU HIT THAT Inter strike first against Barcelona right before half-time. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/SOfNt8WSqZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 4, 2022

CALHANOGLU PUTS INTER AHEAD 💥 pic.twitter.com/hch7knN1Yo — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 4, 2022

Lift off for Inter Milan at the San Siro! 💥 Hakan Çalhanoğlu hits it hard and low to give his side the lead against Barcelona. A gorgeous strike from the Turkish midfielder 😍#UCL pic.twitter.com/F0ID7bBOTS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2022

Barcelona now have 45 minutes to rescue the match and prevent themselves from an uphill task at Camp Nou.