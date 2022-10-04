Ukraine to join Spanish World Cup bid for 2030

Spain and Portugal are putting together a joint World Cup bid for the 2030 World Cup and on Wednesday, they will reveal some big news for their bid.

According to The Times, via Sport, Ukraine will join that bid. The idea is that Ukraine will host one of the World Cup groups, which will hopefully find itself at peace by the time the World Cup rolls round in eight years. Security guarantees would have to be provided down the line. The plan has been backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

No doubt the joint-bid from the Iberian peninsula will be hoping that this will give their bid an edge over their competition. There has been talk of other joint-bids from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece, while South America want the World Cup to celebrate its 100th anniversary back in Uruguay, where the tournament first took place. Their bid would be alongside, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

Image via EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ