Thibaut Courtois ruled out indefinitely as El Clasico looms for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have just got their attacking talisman Karim Benzema back from injury, but have since lost arguably the best goalkeeper in the business.

Thibaut Courtois missed Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Osasuna, their first dropped points of the season, with sciatica. He is again absent from their Champions League squad as Los Blancos face Shakhtar Donetsk.

According to Managing Madrid, it could be a more serious injury than first thought. Their information says that Courtois has no definite recovery date and his involvement in El Clasico, a week on Sunday is very much in doubt. As per their information, it could be days or weeks.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will deputise until Courtois can return. A competent goalkeeper with good reflexes, Los Blancos are in safe hands. However the difference between having that and a goalkeeper that can make miraculous saves, as Courtois has done time and again, could be significant for Carlo Ancelotti.

On the plus side, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez did return to the squad for Wednesday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu – both had been absent with muscle issues, as per Mundo Deportivo.