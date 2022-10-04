Sevilla managing four alternatives for managerial position

Sevilla appear to be making moves in order to change their manager.

After just five points from their opening seven La Liga matches and a just a draw from their opening two Champions League fixtures, Julen Lopetegui is expected to be dismissed in the near future. In addition to the results, lacklustre performances and a continued run from early this calendar year have built the pressure up to suffocating levels at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

As per Sport, Sevilla are managing four main options for the position. Argentine Jorge Sampaoli is the favourite, who was at the club during the 2016-17 season. An excellent start was followed by a poor finish, but last season he finished runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain with Marseille.

Other options include two compatriots of Sampaoli. Mauricio Pochettino, dismissed by PSG last season is on the market and could make a return to Spanish football. River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has won it all in Argentina and has been consistently linked to a European move in recent years, although he is unlikely to leave River until after the World Cup.

The fourth option is Marcelino Garcia Toral. Most recently of Athletic Club, he has been linked to the Spanish national job if Luis Enrique leaves. He has a track record of success in cup competitions and was also on the bench a decade ago for Sevilla.