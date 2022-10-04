Reports clash as Lionel Messi is linked with Barcelona return

The desire to give Lionel Messi the send off that he deserved but never received at Barcelona is strong in the Catalan capital.

During the summer months, both President Joan Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez admitted that they would like to see Messi return to the club.

The Argentine’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is up next summer, although he does have the option to extend his deal in Paris.

Two well-connected reporters in based in Barcelona published contradictory information on Wednesday afternoon. Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati tweeted out simply that “Lionel Messi will be a Barcelona player next 1st of July.”

Alfredo Martinez later that afternoon that “the future of Messi will not be decided until after the Qatar World Cup. Everything is open. No decision taken. Calm.”

Until a decision is made one way or another, it will no doubt remain a topic of discussion at similar levels of hysteria inspired earlier this year by Kylian Mbappe.

Messi has been in razor-sharp form this season again after a down year by his standards, as he prepares to have what may be his last shot at the World Cup in November.