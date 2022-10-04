Predicted XIs: Barcelona to trial new system in crucial tie against Inter

Barcelona are in Milan this evening to begin their crucial double-header in the Champions League against Inter, which will likely decide who makes it out of the group.

Barcelona have a number of defensive issues, chiefly on the right-side, where Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Hector Bellerin are all injured. Neither of Frenkie de Jong or Memphis Depay travelled either.

Sport believe it will lead Xavi Hernandez to switch to a back three for the first time this season, although the players selected could just as easily settle into a four.

They feel Marcos Alonso will start as a left central defender and Sergi Roberto will make just his second start of the season in a more advanced right-sided role. The Catalan has been absent with injury for several weeks and appeared again in the closing stages of Barcelona’s victory against Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Mundo Deportivo expect the exact same line-up, which perhaps hints at some consensus within the Barcelona camp. A front three of Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha seem to have won the job in the big games for now.

Inter are highly likely to continue with a back three themselves, a system they most often use with Simone Inzaghi, who is under pressure after five defeats in Inter’s opening ten matches. They have injury issues of their own, with star-striker Romelu Lukaku and Marcelo Brozovic missing.

It is expected that Edin Dzeko will start alongside Lautaro Martinez in the absence of Lukaku, while Denzel Dumfries is more likely to start on the right.