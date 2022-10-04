Gary Neville believes Manchester United will ship out David de Gea next summer

David de Gea has had a rough time of it in recent years. The Spanish shot-stopper was at one point regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, but increasingly it looks like Manchester United may try to move him on. At least according to Gary Neville.

While de Gea did regain his position after briefly being dropped for Dean Henderson at United and has been in good form of late. For Spain he remains out in the cold though, Luis Enrique seemingly not keen to have de Gea as a back-up to Unai Simon.

Neville, who was speaking to SkySports, believes his days at United are numbered too. MEN carried his words.

“I suspect with David de Gea, his United career is going to be shortlived under Ten Hag because he’s going to be adamant that his philosophy of playing out from the back, playing those risky passes to the midfield that we see with Ederson all the time, that we no longer see as risky because they do it so well, is something that he’s striving for and that he wants to get to.”

This is not the first time that it has been suggested that de Gea might not be the choice for Manchester United going forward. If they do decide to go in a different direction, it will be intriguing to see where de Gea goes, as many top clubs do favour a ball-playing goalkeeper these days.