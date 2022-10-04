First managerial sacking falls in La Liga after seven rounds following torrid run

It has taken seven matchdays for La Liga to see its first sacking, one sooner than last season. Last night Elche announced that Francisco would no longer be continuing in his job, after their sixth defeat of the season against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night.

The results have been damning this season, securing just a single point from their opening seven matches. Just three goals have come as a result of their efforts, while they have conceded 18 and currently find themselves four points adrift of safety already.

Elche thanked Francisco for his work and he had impressed many with his achievements last season. Coming in for Fran Escriba at the end of November last season himself, he took a struggling Elche to a comfortable 13th-place finish.

No doubt Francisco will feel his squad was not strengthened enough in the summer, with Alex Collado the only headline addition on loan from Barcelona. Equally, they did manage to hang onto star striker Lucas Boye, who has not been firing so far. Owner Christian Bragarnik will now hunt for Elche’s fifth manager in just over two years.