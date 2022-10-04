Erling Haaland has Real Madrid release clause for 2024 – report

Erling Braut Haaland is the flavour of the month. Any doubts about whether he could transfer his remarkable form from the Bundesliga to the Premier League have been blown apart. The Manchester City forward has so far directly contributed to 20 goals in 11 games, most recently putting Manchester United to the sword.

His father Alfie-Inge Haaland caused a stirring in the bowels of Real Madrid following recent comments about the club, which he made in a documentary about Haaland’s decision on who to sign for this summer. As Marca point out, his father did also say that Haaland may play in several of the top European leagues.

A report from El Chiringuito claims that he has a release clause that would facilitate that move, specifically to Real Madrid. Marca say his release clause is set at €200m until 2025, when it will lower to €175m, but the controversial programme believes that the Norwegian will be allowed to leave for Los Blancos under favourable terms in 2024.

While El Chiringuito tend to be well-connected to Real Madrid, the lack of specifics adds a certain element of doubt. No doubt Los Blancos will likely try to move for one of Kylian Mbappe or Haaland in the coming years. Neither City nor Paris Saint-Germain will have much desire to make it easy for Real Madrid though.