Barcelona following Serie A right-back for potential 2023 move

Barcelona managed to bring in some last-minute reinforcements in the full-back area this summer, with Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin arriving at the wire.

Many still see them somewhat short in the right-back department. Although the likes of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have been playing there this season, neither profiles as a long-term option there.

Sergi Roberto appears to be the rotation option at right-back and has done well during spells earlier in his career, yet he too is not considered the ideal option. With his contract up next summer, much of his continuity appears to hinge on his performances this campaign.

Bellerin only signed on a one-year deal this summer and it is possible he might also be offered an extension if he plays well, but equally there are rumours that he would like to return to Real Betis next summer.

Sport report that the Blaugrana are following Torino’s Wilfried Stephane Singo. The Ivorian plays as a right-back or a right-wingback in a back three/five system and is out of contract next summer, although Torino can unilaterally extend his deal for a further year.

Singo, 21, has impressed in Turin. Tall and imposing, he possesses a good ability to get past his man and arrive at the back post when attacking. His size and speed are backed up with a smooth dribbling style.

Equally without the ball, he is a solid one-on-one defender, placing fourth in Serie A for percentage of dribbles tackled. His numbers also stand out for aerial battles won and dribbles completed.