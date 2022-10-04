Andreas Christensen in danger of missing El Clasico after Inter injury

Barcelona suffered a frustrating night in Milan after going down 1-0 to Inter.

In addition to missing a key opportunity to take control of their destiny in terms of Champions League qualification, the Blaugrana were incensed by the refereeing at the Giuseppe Meazza.

To add to their woes, their defensive injury crisis looks as if it may have gotten worse. Andreas Christensen was subbed off just before the hour mark with an apparent problem and was replaced by Gerard Pique.

Barcelona have since put out a statement that Christensen has a strain in his ankle ligaments. While they say that tests will be undertaken tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury, Diario AS claim it could likely keep him out for three weeks.

That would likely keep him out of their next five fixtures against Celta Vigo, Inter, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Athletic Club. It would also leave Barcelona with just two fit central defenders and only Sergi Roberto as a fit right-back option. Christensen’s injury adds to a list containing Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Hector Bellerin, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo.