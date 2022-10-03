Xavi issues Barcelona rallying call ahead of Inter Milan test

Barcelona boss Xavi wants his players to step up to the challenge of facing Inter Milan tomorrow night.

La Blaugrana travel to the San Siro for a crucial European tie against Simone Inzaghi’s side as both teams play catch up to Bayern Munich in Group C.

A win for Barcelona would give them a crucial advantage to reach the last 16, with the reverse fixture set at the Camp Nou next week, and Xavi is gearing up for a big test.

Inter head into the game on the back of an inconsistent run of form, compared to Barcelona leading the way unbeaten in La Liga, but Xavi has called for focus.

“Inter is still a very strong team. They have a different system to anything we’ve come across this season. Two strikers is not something you see much in Spain”, as per reports from Marca.

“They’re a tough opponent. We’ve already lost to Bayern. We have to match the performance we showed in Munich, but with a win.

“It looks like it’s going to be a battle between us, as we both lost to Bayern, so we can’t fail now.”

The upcoming fixtures are the third group stage meeting in a decade between the two sides after facing off in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 Champions League.

Barcelona picked up ten points from those four clashes, with Inter pointless, however, they infamously beat Pep Guardiola’s side in the 2009/10 semi final, as Jose Mourinho’s team went on to win the competition.