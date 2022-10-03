Wolves could target Julen Lopetegui as Bruno Lage’s replacement

Premier League side Wolves could make a move for Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui to replace Bruno Lage this month.

Wolves opted to sack Lage following their weekend defeat to West Ham after the Portuguese coach only managed to secure one league win so far in 2022/23.

On the opposite side of the rumour, Lopetegui’s own future at Sevilla looks to be hanging by a thread, after matching Lage’s league return, and failing to win in the Champions League.

As per reports from Marca, Lopetegui’s position could depend on Sevilla’s clash with Borussia Dortmund in midweek, with Wolves monitoring the situation.

Lopetegui’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has enjoyed a close relationship with Wolves in recent seasons, with a number of their star names represented by the 56-year-old.

A move to Wolves would be a step away from European competition for Lopetegui but it would offer the Basque coach a chance to manage outside of Spain for the first time in his career.