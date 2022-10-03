Valencia confirm Hugo Guillamon extension until 2026

Valencia defensive star Hugo Guillamon has agreed a contract extension with Los Che until 2026.

The Spanish international has risen up through the club’s youth ranks in recent seasons, to become a key figure in their back line, and make his La Roja senior debut in 2021.

However, his form has opened up intense transfer speculation on the 22-year-old, with his current deal at the Estadio Mestalla set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The club have prioritised a new contract for him since the start of the 2022/23 season with reports from Marca confirming an agreement has now been reached.

Guillamon’s renewal is part of an ongoing push from the club to tie their key players to long term contracts with Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili already committed until 2027.

The next target for the ownership is a new deal for skipper Jose Luis Gaya after rejecting Barcelona’s interest in the full back.