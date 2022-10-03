Simone Inzaghi hails Barcelona ahead of San Siro showdown

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has praised Barcelona ahead of their crucial Champions League meeting at the San Siro tomorrow.

La Blaugrana head to Italy for a crucial clash in Milan, with both sides battling for second place in Group C, in behind Bayern Munich.

The two games in Milan and Barcelona are likely to decide second place in the group and Inzaghi is under pressure following a poor start to the season.

12 points from eight Serie A games puts his side in 9th place ahead of this game with reports hinting at a possible exit for the former Italian international if they bow out of the Champions League.

On the opposite side, Barcelona travel to Milan on the back of an unbeaten start to the La Liga season, and Inzaghi is wary of the threat posed by Xavi’s visitors.

“Barcelona are very strong and complete. One of the three teams that plays the best football in Europe, we know the importance of the game”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’re Inter and we’ll try to play with all our strengths. It will be a game of suffering.

“They are aggressive, with incredible ball recovery players, they know how to do everything, in and out, of possession, and they have now added Lewandowski, who is a great player.”