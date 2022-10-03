Real Madrid put Osasuna draw down to luck despite admitting errors

Real Madrid were enjoying a perfect start to the season but in their first game back from the international break, they were knocked off their rhythm by Osasuna. Following a missed penalty from Karim Benzema, Osasuna made it out of the Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-1 draw.

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti was slightly irritated with their performance in the first half, even though they went into the break with a lead.

“The numerical superiority was missing, there wasn’t much time left and we tried to put in crosses. The match did not go well. It could have been fixed by the penalty, but in a league that can happen. A very positive run comes to an end and now we will try to start another.”

He made those comments to Sport in the post-match press conference.

“The match was not good. In the first half I saw quite a weak team. The defensive line did not press much. After the equaliser, the team got better. I made the changes to put on fresh legs.”

“We don’t have to look for the excuse of the [international] break. The match did not go as we wanted. The match was there to win, but we did not have the luck to score the penalty. This team has done very well and it will continue to do so.”

Meanwhile central defender Antonio Rudiger was not willing to give Osasuna much credit during an interview with LaLigaTV after the match.

“I think they were lucky. This header, I think even he [Kike Garcia] does not know how he scored it. They came once and they scored. They were lucky.”

As Ancelotti points out, it was Rudiger’s area of the pitch that was part of the problem for Los Blancos. While they were unlucky not to score in the final half hour, the visitors put Rudiger and the Real Madrid defence under pressure, creating two or three clear opportunities.