Rayo Vallecano snatch last gasp Elche win

Rayo Vallecano sealed a dramatic 95th minute 2-1 win at home to rivals Elche on their return to La Liga action.

Rock bottom Elche looked set to hold on for a battling point in the Spanish capital before the home side struck deep into added time to secure a win and kick start wild scenes of celebrations in Vallecas.

Rayo looked to carry the early attacking threat in the contest, before Lucas Boye popped up, to nod Elche in front.

Lucas Boyé heads in the opener! 🟢⚪ A great cross whipped in from the corner and the striker just needed to guide it in to give Elche the lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/rtkFthxMZa — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 3, 2022

However, the hosts reacted swiftly, as Sergio Camello’s deflected strike edged them level before the break.

With Elche looking to dig in after the restart, Rayo poured forward in the final 20 minutes, before Unai Lopez latched on to a loose ball on the edge of the box, to cannon home the winner.

What a way to win it! 😱😱 A STUNNING volley from outside the box by Unai López gives Rayo Vallecano the 3 points ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/ttk8UkyVrf — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 3, 2022

Up next for Rayo is a trip to Almeria this weekend with struggling Elche playing host to Mallorca.

Images via Getty Images