Martin Zubimendi not interested in Barcelona links

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is not listening to speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Zubimendi has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in La Liga, following his rise through the club’s youth ranks, with 106 appearances for La Real.

His impressive form has attracted interest from Barcelona in the last 12 months as Xavi looks to plan for Sergio Busquets’ long term successor at the Camp Nou.

Busquets’ contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and the Spanish international could make a move to the United States.

Despite the speculation, Zubimendi has insisted he is not interested in a move away from the Estadio Anoeta, with his current contract in San Sebastian running until 2025.

“There’s very good feeling between me and Real Sociedad. My contract extension is only a matter of time”, as per an interview with Carrusel.

🧾⌛️ Martín Zubimendi, en Carrusel: "Mi renovación con la Real Sociedad es cuestión de tiempo" 📻🗣️ Revive la charla con el jugador de la @RealSociedad de anoche: https://t.co/3wEDHFuiS7 pic.twitter.com/UT8TFOOH9a — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) October 3, 2022

“Xavi wants me? I don’t think about it, I’m focused on Real Sociedad.”

Despite his progress on the domestic front, Zubimendi is expected to miss out on Luis Enrique’s squad for the 2022 World Cup, with teammate Mikel Merino ahead of him in the pecking order.