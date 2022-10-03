Manchester United are ready to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January

Manchester United are willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club during the January transfer window.

Ronaldo confirmed his intention to leave United ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as the Portuguese international wanted to play Champions League football this season.

However, despite his stand off with the Premier League giants, United rejected offers to sell the 37-year-old, and he remained at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has struggled to force himself into Erik ten Hag’s plans in the opening weeks of the campaign with just one league start so far.

According to reports from the Daily Telegraph, Ronaldo is frustrated by a lack of match action ahead of the World Cup, and will push to leave in January.

United are open to selling him at the start of 2023, with his contract due to end in June, if they receive an acceptable offer.

Ronaldo could be forced to take a pay cut, if he moves on, with his Champions League prospects restricted to a club taking a chance on him.