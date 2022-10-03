Inter coach Simone Inzaghi potentially fighting for job against Barcelona

Barcelona are arriving to their crucial Champions League double-header with a number of injuries, but their opponents are far from their ideal shape too. After both suffered defeat to Bayern Munich and beat Viktoria Plzen in their first two matches, it will likely go a long way to determining which side qualifies from the group, with both teams locked on six three points currently.

The Blaugrana will be missing Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay, Hector Bellerin and for at least the first leg, Frenkie de Jong for those fixtures.

However Inter are nursing issues of their own, as Romelu Lukaku will also miss the first leg in Milan. Additionally, there is an air of uncertainty hanging over the club following poor form in recent weeks, losing their last two. This season, Inter have won five and lost five so far.

Football Italia reference a GdS report that claims that the three fixtures, two against Barcelona and one against Sassuolo at the weekend, could be key to determining manager Simone Inzaghi’s future.