Florentino Perez says Karim Benzema will win Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid enjoyed as good a year as they could possibly have hoped for last campaign, bringing home a Champions League and La Liga double. At the heart of that, powering them through both competitions, was Karim Benzema.

The French forward finished last season with 44 goals and 15 assists in just 46 games, a testament to his creative abilities as well as his supreme finishing. In spite of important contributions from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois, there is little doubt as to who shone the brightest.

Speaking at Real Madrid’s General Assembly, President Florentino Perez seemed remarkably confident that it would lead to Benzema taking home further awards. Diario AS covered his words.

“Benzema has already received the prize of the best player of the year from UEFA and in the coming days, he will be awarded with the Ballon d’Or. Nobody doubts it.”

Maybe the most impressive thing about Benzema’s form last season is that it is perhaps his best season – at the age of 34. The French forward has never been sharper and with Los Blancos playing to suit his strengths, Benzema has continued to improve in a way that few, if any, predicted.