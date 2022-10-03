Carlo Ancelotti only has eyes for Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is only interested in staying in the Spanish capital in future.

Ancelotti enjoyed a superb return to Madrid last summer as Los Blancos secured a La Liga and Champions League double at the end of 2022/23.

The Italian coach has reinstalled his infamous ‘light touch’ style back into the Real Madrid squad as he looks to balance an experienced squad of superstars and rising young stars.

Ancelotti’s deal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu brings him until the end of the 2023/24 campaign with the 63-year-old previously hinted that he will retire when his ends his tenure in Madrid.

Ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, Ancelotti was again asked about his future plans, and the wily coach had a quick witted reply for the media.

“They say it’s very easy to be the manager of Real Madrid, you just you have to win matches”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“What do I see? For this year and the next, Real Madrid. Then Madrid, and again Madrid. Then we’ll see.”

Ancelotti’s side suffered their first stumble of and the campaign, with a 1-1 weekend draw against Osasuna, and they will be aiming to bounce back against Shakhtar.