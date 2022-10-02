Xavi Hernandez surpasses Zinedine Zidane to set La Liga record

Barcelona secured a narrow victory away from home against Real Mallorca on Saturday night, hitting a personal record for Xavi Hernandez.

It was far from a brilliant performance, yet the Blaugrana will have been content simply to exit the island with three points. A potential muscle issue with Gavi seemed to be the only sour note.

That win was Barcelona’s 18th game away from home in La Liga unbeaten. A run that started when Xavi joined the club last November, his side have not been beaten away from home under him.

It sets a new record for Spanish football, as the longest unbeaten run for a manager away from home. The previous holder of that record was Zinedine Zidane.

Speaking during his press conference, Xavi showed little concern for the record. Mundo Deportivo carried his words.

“Records, if they are not accompanied by titles, are good for little. It means that we are on the right path, but also at home. If they translate to titles, the records taste better, but at the moment they are anecdotal.”

That record will be tested in the coming weeks, as Barcelona travel to Real Madrid in their next away game, before taking on Valencia at Mestalla towards the end of October.