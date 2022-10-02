(WATCH) Vinicius Junior puts Real Madrid ahead against Osasuna

Real Madrid head in at the break 1-0 in front at home to Osasuna thanks to Vinicius Junior’s unorthodox opener.

Los Blancos return from the international break looking to extend their 100% La Liga record to seven wins so far in 2022/23.

However, despite the boost of Karim Benzema’s comeback to the starting XI from injury, the hosts have struggled for fluency in the opening stages.

Barcelona loanee Abde Ezzalzouli has carried the bulk of Osasuna’s threat on the counter attack with Benzema volleying a spectacular effort just wide.

With the home side unable to hit top gear before the break, Vini Jr edged them in front on 42 minutes, as his cross shot flew through the Osasuna box and into the bottom corner.

It beats everyone and finds the bottom corner! 😮 Vini Jr.'s cross puts Real Madrid in front at the Bernabeu ⚪ pic.twitter.com/c9RaS9eKfw — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 2, 2022

Following a quick VAR check the goal was awarded and Real Madrid will be aiming to close out another league win in the Spanish capital after the restart.

Images via Getty Images