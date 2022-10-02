Valencia snatch bad tempered 2-2 draw at Espanyol as Celta Vigo edge out Real Betis

Valencia scored a 96th minute equaliser to claim a 2-2 draw at Espanyol as both sides ended the game with ten men.

The two teams struggled to get going in the opening 45 minutes before Gabriel Paulista eventually nodded the visitors in front after the restart.

Valencia break the deadlock! 🦇 Gabriel Paulista rose high to guide in a header off the post, but Joselu has already responded with a speedy equaliser for Espanyol 👀 pic.twitter.com/gr1es9lBYs — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 2, 2022

Joselu’s measured finish edged Espanyol level and Sergi Darder’s fortunate strike put them in front late on.

The contest descended into a scrap in the final minutes, as Marcos Andre and Martin Braithwaite were sent off, and Espanyol keeper Alvaro Fernandez allowed Eray Comert to lob home a leveller.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s La Liga action, Gabri Veiga’s early wonder strike was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Celta Vigo at home to Real Betis.

Los Verdiblancos threatened to respond immediately, but Luis Felipe’s red card ended their chances of a comeback, as Celta stopper Agustin Marchesin produced a strong of key saves after the restart.

