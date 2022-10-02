Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Inter Milan v Barcelona

Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku will not be fit in time to face Barcelona in their crunch Champions League tie.

La Blaugrana head to the San Siro in midweek, ahead of back-to-back games against the Serie A giants, in what could a defining set of meetings in their Champions League campaign.

Both sides are locked on four points from two games played, with Bayern Munich leading the way in Group C, with six points on the board.

However, despite the importance of the matches, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has confirmed he will not rush Lukaku back from injury.

The Belgian hitman has been sidelined with a thigh problem since the end of August, and Inzaghi stated he will be out of action for at least another week, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko will lead the Inter attack on October 4 with a combined five goals between them so far in 2022/23.