Real Madrid’s winning streak broken by Osasuna draw

Real Madrid’s impressive 100% winning start to the La Liga season has been ended by a shock 1-1 draw at home to Osasuna.

Los Blancos have suffered their first bump on the road in 2022/23 as the visitors dug in deep to claim a point in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Junior’s unorthodox opener edged Real Madrid in front just before the break as the home side struggled for fluency in the opening 45 minutes.

However, they failed to build on that after the restart, as Kike Garcia popped up to nod Osasuna level on 50 minutes.

Real Madrid did look to try and turn the tide in the final 20 minutes, as Karim Benzema crashed a spot kick against the crossbar, after David Garcia was dismissed for a professional foul on the French international.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side now welcome Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek Champions League action as Osauna host Valencia next weekend.

  1. Benzema lost us this game.

    And Lunin isnt up to the task for being between the sticks in RM. That goal could have been prevented with better positioning. But then again, guy never plays so whatever.

    Benzema missed two penalties vs this goalie. Still insisted to take it, as to prove some sort of a point. He is cold from his injury and hasnt had a preseason according to reports. Not to forget, he had a quite and error ridden game.

    That penalty should have been taken by the red hot Vini but what do I know. Give it to a cold player who has a bad record vs goalie is either brave or lacks judgment.

