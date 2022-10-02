Real Madrid’s winning streak broken by Osasuna draw

Real Madrid’s impressive 100% winning start to the La Liga season has been ended by a shock 1-1 draw at home to Osasuna.

Los Blancos have suffered their first bump on the road in 2022/23 as the visitors dug in deep to claim a point in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Junior’s unorthodox opener edged Real Madrid in front just before the break as the home side struggled for fluency in the opening 45 minutes.

It beats everyone and finds the bottom corner! 😮 Vini Jr.'s cross puts Real Madrid in front at the Bernabeu ⚪ pic.twitter.com/c9RaS9eKfw — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 2, 2022

However, they failed to build on that after the restart, as Kike Garcia popped up to nod Osasuna level on 50 minutes.

Real Madrid did look to try and turn the tide in the final 20 minutes, as Karim Benzema crashed a spot kick against the crossbar, after David Garcia was dismissed for a professional foul on the French international.

👀 Karim Benzema with a great chance to extend Real Madrid's winning streak… …but he smashes his penalty off the crossbar! 😬 pic.twitter.com/h9TtNO7BrZ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 2, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti’s side now welcome Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek Champions League action as Osauna host Valencia next weekend.

