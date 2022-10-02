Real Madrid ruffled by Erling Haaland father comments

Real Madrid ended up signing Aurelien Tchouameni as their major addition this summer, a bet that looks increasingly assured as the Frenchman puts in some impressive performances.
However it would have seemed bizarre to many back in January to see Los Blancos without a major attacking reinforcement. They were heavily linked with both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but neither ended up joining.
Recently, Alfie Inge Haaland, father of Erling, revealed in a documentary that Real Madrid were his son’s third choice this summer, As per the MEN, Haaland and his team formed a ranking of which teams would best suit his son, where Real Madrid scored six out of ten. Part of that score was down to the continued presence of Karim Benzema and the potential addition of Mbappe.
According to Marca, those comments have not gone down well in Madrid. They say that those within the club are sick of using Real Madrid’s name to give themselves more value by association.
There is also the distinct possibility that those within the club simply did not appreciate openly being declared as a third-choice for the Manchester City player.
Simply shows Real up as the vile, entitled football club they are.
If you were successful in life and had a reputation worth preserving, you wouldnt like people to profit off you either.
Since you (most likely) dont, your post had 0 tangibility but a cheap shot driven by your own envy. Thats not going to change trophy count, Im afraid – we still are most successful club on earth.
Its by now obvious to everyone that both these players used RM to buff their own contracts.
You clearly didn’t see the interview and understand that the Haalsnds used a rating system for all clubs interested. It was about using Real Madrid’s name at all.
You clearly dont understand how business and money works and what “negotiating with leverage” means.
I saw the interview.
I surely hope you arent that gullible in life to believe what people say in interviews.
Did you also believe Bill Clint didnt have intercourse with that woman?