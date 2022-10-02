Real Madrid confirm Thibaut Courtois injury blow

Real Madrid have confirmed Thibaut Courtois will be sidelined for an undefined period due to a back injury.

The Belgian international was withdrawn from the squad for tonight’s La Liga clash at home to Osasuna, with deputy Andriy Lunin stepping in to start, in the Spanish capital.

Courtois’ absence breaks his impressive streak of consistency in between the posts for Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they head into a busy run of matches.

The club released an official statement confirming the 30-year-old was struggling with sciatic pain in recent days, following his return from international duty.

Parte médico de Courtois.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 2, 2022

Despite not indicating their expectation over when Courtois will be back in contention, early estimates hint at a minimum period of two weeks of recovery for him.

That could push Lunin into an unexpected starting spot until at least mid-October, ahead of a Champions League double header against Shakhtar Donetsk, and a league tie with Getafe.