Predicted XI: Karim Benzema returns for Real Madrid as they host Osasuna

Real Madrid have the Sunday night partidazo spot this weekend, as they welcome in-form Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to return his side to the top of the table, after Barcelona at least temporarily took that spot from them following their defeat of Real Mallorca.

The Italian has the best news possible in order to make that happed: Karim Benzema is fit once more. Ancelotti confirmed in his press conference that Benzema would return to the starting line-up.

Diario AS believe he will be flanked by their two Brazilian forwards, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. The only players missing for Ancelotti are Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez. The former is expected to be replaced by Dani Ceballos, while Fede Valverde will be rested. Otherwise, it could be described as their strongest line-up.

Marca differ in that they feel Nacho Fernandez will begin ahead of David Alaba or Antonio Rudiger and in their eyes, it will be Valverde instead of Ceballos.

Osasuna are expected to go with something resembling a 4-2-3-1 that could morph into a 5-4-1. Young talent Aimar Oroz is fit and should start behind Ante Budimir, however Chimy Avila is serving a suspension and is unavailable. Ruben Garcia and Moi Gomez will flank Budimir.