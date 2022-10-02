Pep Guardiola open minded over Manchester City extension

Pep Guardiola is undecided on whether he will extend his contract with Premier League champions Manchester City in 2023.

The Catalan coach is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with talks ongoing over his future in English football.

Guardiola has transformed City, since his arrival in 2016, with four Premier League titles for the former Barcelona boss, as part of their rise to the dominant force in the English top-flight.

However, speculation on his next move has grown, as he stalls over a new deal in Manchester, with reports from the Manchester Evening News claiming the situation remains undecided.

Guardiola was asked if there is an update on the his negotiations, ahead of this weekend derby clash with arch rivals Manchester United, but the 51-year-old is keeping his options over what comes next in his stellar career.

“My future is the day after tomorrow. I would say my future is lunchtime, and I’m starving”, he offered as a tongue-in-cheek reply.