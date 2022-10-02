Barcelona owe Manchester City £43m over Ferran Torres deal

Barcelona’s financial issues look set to continue this season with the Catalan giants still paying off their 2021 move for Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Torres completed a £48m move from the Eithad Stadium to the Camp Nou during the winter window last season but La Blaugrana are yet to fully wrap up the transfer payment plan.

Barcelona have activated a string of ‘financial levers’ in recent months, to complete four deals ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, but they still face a battle to clear ongoing debts and secure investments.

According to reports from Catalunya Radio, via the Daily Mail, Barcelona have only paid of a fraction of the fee owed to City, with £46m still to be covered over the course of the Spanish international’s contract, up until end of the 2025/2026 season.

Torres has endured a mixed return to Spanish football with just eight goals in 33 games, across all competitions, since the start of 2022.