Aurelien Tchouameni has no interest in being the ‘new’ Paul Pogba

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has opened up on his summer move to the Spanish capital.

The French international has impressed in his first few months at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu following a €80m move from AS Monaco in June.

However, despite huge attention over his transfer fee, Tchouameni has adapted seamlessly to the demands of playing for the defending Spanish and European champions.

The 22-year-old has now lifted the lid on his determination to join Los Blancos ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, despite late transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain, and comparisons with international teammate Paul Pogba.

“I’m not the ‘new’ Pogba… I’m Aurelien Tchouameni, I try to write my own story”, as per an interview with Telefoot, covered by Diario AS.

“Pogba is a player I followed a lot when I was little. We play in the same position, but there’s only one Pogba.

“I try to contribute to the (French) team, but if Kante and Pogba come back, the coach will choose, and I will do my best to start.

“I think about the World Cup every day. I’ll try perform for Real Madrid and then wait for the list.

“I didn’t hesitate over PSG. It’s also a very big European club, but I’d already decided to play for Real Madrid.

“It doesn’t matter about the transfer fee, at Madrid there is always pressure. But I try to live up to expectations, and so far, it’s going quite well.

“It was not me in the office deciding the fee. Whether it’s 80, 60, 40… in the end, you arrive in Madrid and you have to perform.”

Tchouameni looks to have forced his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s immediate starting plans with eight starts from nine games in 2022/23.

Casemiro’s move to Manchester United has intensified his importance to the Real Madrid midfield with Ancelotti planning for the future with Tchouameni alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde.