Xavi hails Barcelona’s grit in Mallorca win

Xavi was full of praise for his Barcelona players after their 1-0 win away at Mallorca.

Three points in Palma moves Barcelona to the top of the La Liga table overnight thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s fine early goal.

Ooooh…Robert Lewandowski! 😱 He makes it look so easy as he gives Barcelona the lead 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vaOFQ5qwUW — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 1, 2022

The Polish veteran netted Barcelona’s only real chance of the night, as they were forced to dig in late on, to ensure their unbeaten start to the campaign continues.

Injuries have disrupted Barcelona’s preparations ahead of the game, with Xavi angered by a string of players returning to Catalonia carrying knocks from international duty.

However, they turned in a stubborn second half showing to ensure the win on the road, and Xavi was pleased with the resilience shown.

“These are three very important points, especially after the international break”, as per reports from Marca.

“In games like this, if you don’t score the second goal, it can get complicated.

“It was difficult for us. The first half was good, but in the second we went down, and we can’t allow that.

“We haven’t shone, but we got three very important points.”

Up next for Barcelona is a midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan in a crunch European showdown at the San Siro.

Both sides are level on three points, after two games, with Bayern Munich leading Group C with six points.

Images via Getty Images