Watch: Marcos Llorente fires Atletico Madrid in front of Sevilla with lovely footwork

In a battle between two of Spain’s clubs most rich in tradition, in the heat of Seville, it is Atletico Madrid who have struck first.

These two sides finished third and fourth last season and although, the hosts Sevilla have started poorly, both will be hoping to at least repeat that feat again.

After a first half hour in which Atletico Madrid looked comfortable, Sevilla failed to get to grips with their high pressure. Eventually it paid dividends for Atleti and Llorente.

A throw-in on the left side was caught in the Atleti press. Koke ended up with the ball on the edge of the box. He spread it right to Llorente, who finished beautifully into the corner.

Crucially, it was Alex Telles, who had just been substituted on for the injured Karim Rekik, who Llorente beat. It also rewards Koke with an assist on his 554th appearance for Atletico Madrid.

