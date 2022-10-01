Sevilla saved millions by FIFA ruling over unfit player dispute

Sevilla will be breathing a sigh of relief after a FIFA ruling has saved them €4.6m following a lengthy dispute.

Los Nervionenses spent €15m on Joris Gnagon from Stade Rennais back in 2018, securing one of the more promising young defenders in French football at the time.

Gnagnon was 21 when he arrived but three years down the line in his Sevilla career, he was released by the club. Sevilla dismissed Gnagnon for unprofessional behaviour in 2021, claiming that the Frenchman was not in fit shape for his job, as per Diario AS.

After a lengthy dispute which which went to the Arbitration Tribunal for Sport, FIFA have ruled in favour of Sevilla, which saves them nearly a third of the transfer fee Sevilla paid for him.

Gnagnon returned to Rennes on loan for one of the three seasons while he was contracted to Sevilla and did make 31 appearances during that campaign. However Sevilla fans saw Gnagnon on just 17 occasions in total. He is currently a free agent.