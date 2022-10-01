Atletico Madrid Sevilla

Rodrigo de Paul under fire for off-pitch activities which rule him out of Sevilla

Rodrigo de Paul looked like the perfect fit at Atletico Madrid when he arrived, yet so far things have not gone exactly to plan for the Argentine.

Failing to win a regular starting place under Diego Simeone, questions have risen about his private life for many and this week those questions have risen again.

A photo has emerged of de Paul supposedly at the Latin Billboard awards night in Miami on Thursday, with girlfriend Tini Stoessel, as per Sport. He had been given permission to miss this week’s training with Atleti due to personal reasons and as a result, is not in their squad to face Sevilla this weekend.

Those personal reasons were supposedly to be with his father, who is seriously ill. Since the photo has emerged, Atleti fans have piled on de Paul on social media.

According to Goal however, the photo is not from Thursday night. The well-connected Ruben Uria reports that the photo of de Paul and Stoessel corresponds to a free night that de Paul had when he was with the Argentine squad for their international friendlies last week.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Rodrigo De Paul Sevilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News