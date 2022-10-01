Real Valladolid storm back to win thriller in Madrid

Getafe 2-3 Real Valladolid

Eyebrows were raised before the match when Real Valladolid manager Pacheta opted to bench last season’s top scorer Shon Weissman. There can be few feelings like vindication for a football manager and tonight, Pacheta can gorge on it.

Getafe started the better, Enes Unal weaving through the Valladolid defence only to be thwarted from close range by Jordi Masip. Mauro Arambarri got down the side of the Valladolid defence though and found Borja Mayoral for a simple tap-in at the back post. Valladolid did not have to wait long for the leveller though. As Relevo point out, Djakonam Djene has committed more penalties than anyone else since he arrived into the league and Sergio Leon, Weissman’s replacement, obliged from the spot.

🚫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐨́𝐧: Djené. El jugador del Getafe es el que más penaltis ha cometido en LaLiga desde que llegó (2017/18). pic.twitter.com/QaXgTkzKtk — Relevo (@relevo) October 1, 2022

Damian Suarez latched onto a Domingos Duarte ball in behind shortly after, nipping the ball around Masip for the lead again. Kike Perez went one better than Duarte with his lovely curling pass in behind the defence for Leon again though, who finished well at the far post.

Not long into the second, it was Oscar Plano who got in behind Getafe and finished well. However once Valladolid had the lead, they were far more reliable.

Even if Alvaro Aguado gave away a penalty with 15 minutes to go, Masip made his case for the starting role when Sergio Asenjo is not injured, palming away Unal’s spot kick.

Valladolid get their second win of the season and equal their goals tally for their other six games. Getafe, after two good performances, are once again wondering why they aren’t always themselves when they come take to the pitch. The pair are level on points and goal difference in 14th and 15th respectively.