Real Madrid relying on key factor to persuade Endrick Felipe away from Barcelona

With transfer stories, often the public know just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what really goes on.

In recent weeks, Palmeiras youngster Endrick Felipe has been touted as closer to Barcelona and even Paris Saint-Germain that Real Madrid. The next big attacking talent to come out of Brazilian football, Endrick is already being courted by Europe’s top clubs at the age of just 16.

However Real Madrid, in their perennial battle with Barcelona for the top youth talents, are not out of the race yet. As per Diario AS, Palmeiras President has Leila Pereira that nobody has been in contact with them over a potential deal, but Endrick attended various European grounds at the invitation of clubs last season, including the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou.

His contract has a release clause of €60m, but Real Madrid are not intending to pay more than the €45m they shelled out for Vinicius Junior.

They are hoping to persuade him that the best place to be is the Bernabeu. Endrick will have the examples of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius to put forward as success stories. In fact, Endrick enjoys a good relationship with Rodrygo, something they will seek to capitalise on.

This is not the first time that footballers have been involved in the courting process. Gerard Pique spoke to Vinicius before he joined Real Madrid and Lionel Messi famously used to game with Neymar Junior before he went to Barcelona.