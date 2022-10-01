Manchester United remain open to Frenkie de Jong move

Manchester United could revisit their transfer interest in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in 2023.

Premier League duo United and Chelsea were heavily linked with the Dutch international in an ongoing summer tug-of-war for the former Ajax playmaker.

Despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell the 25-year-old, de Jong constantly stated his desire to stay at the Camp Nou, ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

De Jong’s representatives informed United of his intention to remain at the Camo Nou but the English giants remain interested in bringing him to Old Trafford.

As per reports from ESPN, United were not deterred by their failure to secure a deal this summer, and they will try again at the end of the season.

United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to be reunited with de Jong, following their time together at Ajax, and Barcelona could be open to an exit if he declines to sign a contract reduction in the coming months.