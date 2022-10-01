Former Barcelona Atletic manager given academy role after being replaced

Barcelona replaced Sergi Barjuan as manager of their Barcelona Atletic reserve side this summer, but the former ‘Dream Team’ full-back has landed on his feet.

Mundo Deportivo report that Barjuan will now take over as Sporting Director of Barcelona’s academies around the world. Barjuan will be in charge of implementing the same methodology that is practiced in Barcelona to various academies in operation worldwide, in places such as Japan and the United States of America.

He will also be tasked with working out a way of retaining talent. Clubs are prohibited from signing under 18 players from outside of the European Union by FIFA and as such, Barcelona cannot sign a deal with the players in their academies. Barjuan is in charge of ensuring that any players produced in those academies make their way to Barcelona eventually, provided they want to of course.

This is the third time that Laporta has given Barjuan a job, having appointed him as a youth coach in 2009 and then again as Atletic manager last summer.

